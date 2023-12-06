Renowned gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo has expressed deep admiration for fast-rising Ghanaian singer and rapper, Black Sherif.

According to her, Black Sherif’s song ‘Soja’ speaks deeply to her soul and brings tears to her eyes anytime she listens to it.

“I wept when I listened to his ‘Soja’ song. I told my husband that the song was very touching” she said on Accra-based Okay FM.

The woman of God also added she loves Blacko so much that she would love to pray for him someday.

“I like Black Sherif. I am a fan of his and will even want to pray for him. Who said he doesn’t know Christ, he knows Christ for himself.”

Cecilia Marfo said there is nothing wrong with secular music since all musicians are contributing to societal development and the improvement of human life through their music.

Black Sherif has been putting Ghana on the map through his music. He has won several awards including the VGMA Artiste of the Year and the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards’ International Flow Act.

