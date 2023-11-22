Gospel sensation, Cecilia Marfo has showered praises on Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, commending him for his significant contributions and influence in the music industry.

In a recent interview with Kingdom FM, Cecilia Marfo expressed her admiration for Black Sherif, declaring him as her favorite musician in the country.

She attributed her admiration to the inspirational nature of Black Sherif’s songs, noting that they carry a divine essence that sets them apart from others.

“That boy [Black Sherif], I like him a lot, even though I admire all musicians. I listen to secular songs a lot that are sung by our colleagues in the industry. I listen to motivational and proverbial songs. I mean, some of their songs contain words of encouragement,” Cecilia Marfo remarked.

The gospel artiste went on to reveal the profound impact Black Sherif’s music had on her, particularly his song “Soja.”

“For instance, his ‘Soja’ song, I like it. The day I heard it, I cried because it is like a soldier on a war front who is tired and his opponent is telling him to stand firm,” she shared.

Highlighting the spiritual dimension of Black Sherif’s musical prowess, Cecilia Marfo emphasized the inspirational value his songs hold for Christians, drawing parallels between the lyrics and the challenges faced by individuals in their faith journey.

“It could be likened to a Christian who is backsliding and you’re being told to stay awake and remain firm in times of trouble. So the song motivates me to stand firm in Christ. His songs make a lot of sense and it shows he is born with the music. If you listen to his voice, you will realize that the spirit of God follows him,” she affirmed.