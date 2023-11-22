A group of concerned teachers in the Nanumba North District has issued a notice to embark on a strike over government’s delay in the supply of laptops.

The group indicated that, the strike will commence on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Government in collaboration with Teacher Unions started the distribution of laptops to all teachers in public schools on September 2021 nationwide.

Launching the initiative dubbed ‘One Teacher One Laptop’, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia stated that the project will help improve the quality of education.

Over GHC500 was deducted from the accounts of all teachers across the country on November 28, 2021, for the provision of these laptops.

However, the Secretary of the group, Ziblila Baba, in an interview with Citi News, said that despite the deduction, the teachers in the district are yet to receive the promised laptops.

“Per what I know, all districts have received their laptops. It’s left with Bimbilla, Nanumba North, Nanumba South, and Kpandai districts,” he said.

He indicated that, following several visits to the Ghana Education Service office, they were informed the laptops are out of stock.

“We went to our GES office, and they said the laptops will be given to us in February. In July, we didn’t hear anything, we went back, and they said by November, it will be given to us.

We went to the GES office again recently and they said they contacted the manufacturers said there are no laptops. They told us to expect the laptops in next year, July. We will go on with the strike on November 30 until our laptops are given to us,” he noted.

