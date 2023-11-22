Two persons are battling for their lives after they were electrocuted by an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) high tension at Jei-Krodua in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The first person according to reports was electrocuted on Monday and is receiving treatment at Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, Intensive Care Unit(ICU).

The second person was also electrocuted on Tuesday morning and was rushed to Winneba Trauma and specialist Hospital.

The two victims were both attending to natures called when the unfortunate incident happened.

Speaking to Adom News, an eyewitness, Jonathan Asare said one of the ECG poles has become a death trap.

However, he said the Kasoa ECG has not been responsive despite several complaints for it to be fixed.

Jonathan said they prefer sleeping in darkness than losing their family members.

