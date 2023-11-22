Gospel musician and evangelist, Diana Asamoah has vowed to never criticise the President Akufo-Addo’s government despite the socio-economic challenges in the country.

In her view, government in the last seven years has done extremely well especially in the area of job creation.

In an interview on TV3, the gospel musician said about 90 percent of Ghanaians have jobs under the Akufo-Addo government.

“I’ll never criticize the President. There are people who say they don’t have jobs and there are people who have jobs. 90% of Ghanaians have jobs” he stated.

Diana Asamoah indicated that, the youth complaining about jobs are just lazy.

“Most youth do not like working because they want quick money. Immediately they complete school they want to start driving. They are lazy and unproductive” she bemoaned.

In response to why she involves herself in politics, Diana Asamoah said politics is everywhere even in churches.

“Politics is more in the churches these days so there is nothing wrong with me doing it,” she added.