A 12-year-old boy, Kofi Richard has been electrocuted at Yellow Container, a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred around 9:pm behind his house.

Distressed cry for help from the back of the house, drew the attention of the victim’s parents who rushed to the scene only to find their young son lifeless.

The police promptly arrived at the scene and conveyed the lifeless body to the mortuary for further examination.

The circumstances surrounding the electrocution are still under investigation.

