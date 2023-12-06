The mother of Ghanaian actor, Strika has expressed gratitude to actor Gun Shot, the unsung hero who rescued her son from street life and reignited his passion for acting.

Strika, famous after his role in “Beast of No Nation,” became a deviant and started using drugs.

However, recent developments have brought hope and joy to many Ghanaians as the actor, alongside Ras Nene, has successfully made a comeback to the movie scene.

In an emotional video, Strika’s mother expressed profound gratitude to Gun Shot and Ras Nene for saving her

The trailer of the movie featuring Strika and Ras Nene has generated excitement and optimism among Ghanaians.

There is widespread anticipation for Strika’s comeback, with many expressing joy at the prospect of seeing the actor reclaim his well-deserved place in the spotlight.

