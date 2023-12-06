Disqualified parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodio constituency, Michael Nii Yarboi Annan said he has maintained a good standing in the party for the past four years.

A Special Committee established by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC recommended his disqualification.

It cited Article 41(8)(b) of the NDC Constitution, which stipulates that “a member must be an active member of the party at the constituency level for the four years immediately preceding the date of filing nominations.”

The committee found that, Mr. Annan, a former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who defected to NDC after losing the parliamentary primary in the Odododiodio constituency in September 2019 has violated the mandatory 4-year membership requirement.

Reacting to this in an interview on Citi TV, Mr. Yarboi said there is a deliberate ploy to remove him from the race, emphasizing his disagreement with certain portions of the Committee’s report.

He argued that, he had paid his dues from 2017, after being prompted by NDC Regional Chairman, Ashie Moore.

He questioned how this act could form the basis for his disqualification.

“Yes, I have been in good standing of NDC membership for four years. I have the old and the new party card as well. Out of love, I paid my dues more than I was supposed to pay in 2019, which was backdated to 2017. What I was told by the chairman is what I did; how then will that be the basis to disqualify me?” he quizzed.

The aspiring MP refuted claims of having issues with people in NDC, noting that he maintains positive relationships with constituency and regional executives.

“I have a perfect relationship with my constituency executives. I have a perfect relationship with some regional executives. Those that I don’t have a relationship with, our paths have never crossed; we are not friends. At the national level, I don’t think I have anybody as my enemy there” he bemoaned.

When asked about his refusal to accept the disqualification, he explained, “If I feel something is wrong, it is wrong; if I know it is wrong, then I know it is wrong.”

Mr. Annan also rejected claims that he publicly associate with NPP members after defecting to the NDC.

