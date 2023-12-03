A rising hypeman, GOE, was nearly moved to tears when acclaimed Afrobeat sensation, Wizkid credited his account with a generous sum of N20 million.

This is in acknowledging his track ‘Ta Ta Ta’ dedicated to the superstar.

It all began when GOE, also known as God Over Everything, shared a video on his Instagram praising Wizkid for his incredible talent and musical prowess.

Surprisingly, Wizkid, currently taking a break from music, responded to the video in the comments section, writing, “20Meter for u,” before reaching out to GOE via direct message.

In a recent video, a visibly elated GOE was seen alongside popular comedian Salo, expressing immense gratitude as he confirmed Wizkid has sent the money to his account.

Overwhelmed with emotion, GOE couldn’t contain his joy and was seen rolling back and forth on the floor in appreciation for Wizkid’s recognition of his ‘Ta Ta Ta’ work and the remarkable gesture of support.

Watch video below: