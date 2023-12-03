Sarah Agbee is the winner of the maiden edition of Joy FM’s Loyal Listener Promo which was held on December 1, 2023 at Hotel TcheTche in Accra.

As part of her prize she will be taken on an all-expense paid trip to Dubai.

Abena and Nene Nyumutei assumed the second and third positions respectively.

Apart from the winner going on a trip to Dubai, the other contestants also won amazing prizes such as weekend stays at Maaha Beach Resort, weekend stays and family time vouchers at Labadi Beach Hotel and some really good treats, also from the Hotel TcheTche in Accra.

Some also received health screening vouchers from Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Centre.

The programme had in attendance loyal listeners who also received souvenirs and other packages from the sponsors.

The nine out of the ten listeners that were present were selected after they had shared their years of experience with the station, as part of the Joy FM Loyal Listener Promo.

They were Cynthia Tettey, Naana, Abena, Nene Nyumutei, Justice Adu, Joseph T. Pertey, Jacob Semekor Mordzifa, Sarah Agbee, and Annie Afele.

These listeners were requested to tell how Joy FM had impacted their lives, mention in their entries, how long they had been listening to Joy FM, where they listened from as well as their favourite programmes, presenters, projects and events.

On the day of the event, they were taken through four rounds of questions about their knowledge of Joy FM.

The listeners were engaged in fun activities and interacted with Joy FM’s presenters.

On-air personalities such as DJ Black, Sammy Forson, Lexis Bill, Gary Al-Smith, Kofi Hayford, Kwame Dadzie, Ken Addy, Nortey Dua, Pastor Ato Acquah, Nana Ansah Kwao, Fifi Folson, Paul Ankrah (B’Lei) were present at the programme.

The Programmes Manager of Joy FM, Edem Knight-Tay, expressed her appreciation to the listeners and the sponsors for making the event fruitful.

She said the promo was an initiative to celebrate the listeners for sticking with station all these years.

Edem, therefore, urged the public to keep on listening to the quality programmes on Joy FM, as the station continues to educate, inform and provide unadulterated entertainment.

Also in attendance were the station’s lead producer, Philip Nai and other producers such as Anita Teye, Mirabel Johnson and Pastor Kojo Acheampong.

The Joy FM Loyal Listener Promo was brought to you by Joy FM, supported by Labadi Beach Hotel, Hotel TcheTche, Maaha Beach Resort, Adansi Travels, Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Centre, Koko Crunch and MayFlower inn Hotel.