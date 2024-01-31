Netizens have reacted to the omission of some African artistes from the list of musicians who have won the Grammy awards.

The list aims to celebrate outstanding African music giants who have secured the golden gramophones since the 1960s ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards scheduled for February 4

Winners have been recognized from South Africa, Senegal, Cape Verde, Mali, Nigeria, Morocco, Algeria, Libya, and Benin.

However, controversy surrounds Nigeria’s representation, as notable names like Wizkid, Tems, and Femi Kuti are missing from the list, despite their Grammy victories.

Sade and Burna Boy are the only artistes featured in the list, prompting questions about the criteria used for reference.

The Grammys clarified that only artistes who won Grammys for their original works were included in the list.

They noted, “Femi Kuti, King Sunny Adé, Babatunde Olatunji, and his rival WizKid had all received GRAMMY nods before Burna Boy became the first Nigerian male artiste to grab a golden gramophone for an original work.

The Afrobeats megastar earned the prize for Best World Music Album in 2021 for his album Twice as Tall”.

In response to the omission, netizens have expressed mixed reactions, questioning the relevance and validity of titles held by Wizkid and other artistes excluded from the list.

See the list below…