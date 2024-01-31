Reggae/Dancehall maestro, Stonebwoy has paid a courtesy call on the Italian Ambassador to Ghana and Togo, Daniela d’Orlandi.

The meeting, which took place at the Ambassador’s office is to foster relationship and discuss future collaborations.

Ambassador Orlandi was elated to receive Stonebwoy whom she described as an exceptional musician.

The two discussed upcoming cultural projects that could further strengthen the cultural bonds between the two nations.

After the insightful discussion, Stonebwoy and Ambassador Orlandi took a moment to pose for the cameras.

Stonebwoy revealed he is particularly excited to partner the Ambassador on future projects.