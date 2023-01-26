Some traders at Suame roundabout in the Ashanti Region have been crashed by a commercial vehicle, killing one in the process.

Two others, according to an eyewitness, were rushed to the Tafo Government Hospital after sustaining severe injuries.

The accident occured on Thursday morning when a commercial Toyota Commota with Registration number AS 3987-13 veered off the road and run over some traders, who were working along the road.

One of the passengers who was in the car during the accident, Mr Kofi Richard narrated that the vehicle was full of passengers moving from Pankrono to Kejetia.

“Upon getting to the Suame Roundabout, the car veered off and crushed three traders.

“One of the women, believed to be in her middle 40s, was trapped under the car for close to 20 minutes before she was rescued and sent to Tafo Government Hospital.

“She was, however, pronounced dead by health officials few minutes after getting to the hospital.”

Two others, who were hit by the car, are responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, the driver has been arrested by the Suame Divisional Police Command assisting in investigations.