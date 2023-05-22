Aggrieved Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Trainees Association in the Sekyere Kumawu District have stated that they will not partake in the upcoming Kumawu by-election.

This action, according to the group, is due to unpaid arrears which have left trainees living under very bad conditions.

In a press release signed by the convener, David Peterson, the group expressed disappointment in government for the non-provision of jobs for its members after undergoing training for years.

The group has appealed to the government to provide funds to cover their nine-month stipends and other outstanding arrears since 2019.

President Akufo-Addo in 2018 commissioned the employment scheme which he stated will bring dignity to jobless graduates by deploying one hundred thousand personnel into seven modules of public service.

The Kumawu by-election has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, with stiff competition between four contenders.

Below is the statement:

