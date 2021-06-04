A seven-member robbery gang has attacked the Pacific Filling Station at Lamptey in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region.

Information gathered from the station attendants suggested that the incident occurred at about 7:20 pm on Thursday evening.

They told Adom FM‘s reporter, Krobea Asante, that the gang attacked from a nearby bush with two of them wielding AK 47 rifles.

“They jumped the wall and entered, showed us the gun and demanded we give them the money, so we did.

“Even when the coins fell, they asked us to pick them up for them,” a female attendant narrated.

The station manager disclosed they bolted with an undisclosed amount of money and their mobile phones.

“I wasn’t around when they came but when I went to my office, they had ransacked the office,” he said.

Another attendant, who only gave his name as Anas, said he got injured amidst the struggle, adding that the case has been reported to the police with investigations underway.

Meanwhile, okada riders from Maame Dede and Lamptey on hearing the incident mobilised to chase the criminals but were unsuccessful as they disappeared into the bush through a sand wining site close to the filling station.