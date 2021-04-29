Two persons have sustained gunshot wounds in a robbery attack near Gomoa Ojobi in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The robbers attacked two fuel station attendants at Siigo Filling Station between Gomoa Anopa-Nsu and Bonsuoko on the Gomoa Ojobi road.

The victims have been identified as Micheal Entsie, a 21-year-old man and Siita Jibril, 30-year-old.

According to the victims, they were in their room around between 12 midnight and 1:00 am on Thursday when the robbers attacked.

One of the victims told Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei that he was asleep when he heard glasses breaking and before he knew it, the armed men barged into the room.

“They asked for money and we told them we didn’t have any so they started beating us before breaking the safe after we were forced to tell them about where the monies are kept,” the victims narrated.

One of the victims.

The robbers, they said, took away an undisclosed amount of money, mobile phones before tying up the victims with a robe and locking them up in a room.

A Police Patrol Team was dispatched to the scene but the robbers fled before their arrival.

The victims are currently at the Hope Christian Hospital at Gomoa Fetteh where the police patrol team has rushed them for treatment.