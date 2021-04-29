The General Overseer of the Anointed Chapel International, Rev. Emmanuel Obofour, has thrown shades at some ladies he claims tried to copy his wife’s figure by undergoing unsuccessful butt enhancement surgery.



Rev. Obofour, in a video, showered praises on Ciara Antwi and gushed saying he can’t get enough of her bum after she walked in front of him during a live video.



“A big bum is just passing by,” he said about his wife in the new viral video.

“It is a sight to behold. You wish you were in my house. OMG, look at what is shaking in front of me. You will kill me.”



He continued: “I’m stunned. Just look at it (bum). She is climbing the stairs.”



Rev Obofour further threw shade at a certain woman who underwent liposuction just to have his wife’s figure but failed.



“Someone wishes to be you. Someone wishes to have your type of bum, Yaa. People copying you did liposuction and failed. They had big bellies instead of bums,” he added.