President Nana Akufo-Addo and former Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Mrs Charlotte Osei recently met at the Jubilee House.

The two met when Mrs Osei, who is a cousin to Kweku Baako Jnr, joined him to visit the presidency.

Mr Baako and his family visited to show appreciation for President Akufo-Addo’s support during the funeral of Mr Baako’s mother.

The visit happens to be the first public meeting between President Akufo-Addo and Mrs Osei since she was removed as EC boss in 2018.

In the photos, Mrs Osei was seen beaming with smiles when she met the president and they even had a chat and laughter moment.