U.S. rapper T-Pain has apologized to celebrities across the globe after realising that he had left a bulk of their messages unread.

According to the music icon, he didn’t know there was a ‘request folder’ available for only celebrities when they message each other on the digital platform.

The celebrities whose messages he failed to read include the likes of Diplo, Fergie, Keri Hilson, among others.

The likes of Medikal, Wendy Shay, and Juliet Ibrahim, all from Ghana, also had their share of disappointment as they didn’t get any responses to their messages.

Some Nigerian stars were also captured in the list he displayed on his page on April 29, 2021.

He wrote: I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb.

I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that’s full of celebs trying to reach me. T Pain

I’ve been accidentally straight up ignoring these people for like 2 years. I thought DMs are to just show up in the normal folder and you don’t have to go digging for all these, he said.

Juliet Ibrahim in T Pain’s DM

Wendy Shay introduces herself to T Pain; calls herself a big fan

Rapper Medikal shows T Pain he is a fan. He tries to link up with the Medikal in the states but things went north.

Meanwhile, the news has gotten to Twitter where many are sharing their views on T Pain’s embarrassing situation.

Read some reactions below:

if wendy Shay and Medikal decide to post screenshots of their DMs..we go see some of you in there begging for Momo..rest — Sheldon (@ksheldongh) April 29, 2021

Agenda aside we all agree that Wendy Shay and Medikal were trying to make good international connections with T Pain who is of course a bigger artist. Nothing wrong with what they did. We're proud of them for making great moves. Juliet Ibrahim de3 she no be serious..Hi ya to who? — Don Oprεsii🇬🇭 (@Opresii) April 29, 2021

I like Wendy Shay. Forceful. An explosive socializer going straight at the right people the right way.



Don't let pride kill you.



Lot of people are in the DMs of even ordinary boys and girls in same manner, secretly. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) April 29, 2021

Agenda aside we all agree that Wendy Shay and Medikal were trying to make good international connections with T Pain who is of course a bigger artist. Nothing wrong with what they did. We're proud of them for making great moves. Juliet Ibrahim de3 she no be serious..Hi ya to who? — Don Oprεsii🇬🇭 (@Opresii) April 29, 2021

See how juliet Ibrahim start chat with “hi ya” Dey expect reply but dem go come here tell we say if you Dey enter dm start with an essay first — tw3spaliso (@skukzxz) April 29, 2021

If that DM to T Pain was not Important, Like He wont Apologize to Medikal, Wendy Shay and Juliet Ibrahim thems. They Are Stars like him. Yall Rest — ABOA BANKU 😒🇬🇭🇳🇬 (AMG BANKU) (@Aboa_Banku1) April 29, 2021