Famous pastor Rev. Obofour and his wife, Bofowaa, have served couple goals in a latest video.

The two were seen enjoying a cozy ride as they make romantic gestures at each other.

Rev Obofour could be heard demanding for a ‘whole wide kiss’, and his wife, who confessed love is sweet, blew him a couple of kisses.

In the background, musician Ali Gate’s ‘What if I told you that I love you’ could be heard playing loudly.

The couple, who have been married for 11 years, are fond of public display of affection.

Watch video below: