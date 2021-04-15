Rev Ciara Antwi, also known as Bofowaa and wife of Reverend Obofour, has been spotted in a video singing in praise of her husband even as the war-of-words rages on between him and Nana Agradaa.

In a new video posted on Instagram, Bofowaa is seen seated in a plush hall beaming with smiles.

She is then seen in the self-recorded video, singing as another song played in the background.

Bofowaa appeared to be shading popular self-acclaimed fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, who is currently engaged in a social media war with her husband.

Bofowaa wore a black polka-dotted dress, complimented with an expensive-looking necklace.

The video caption read: “A good wife is Royal in Heart. She is a crown to her husband, and pride to the home where she was raised. She is called a W.I.F.E because she is a Woman In Full Effect, Kwaku Antwi the love of my life”.

Many followers of Bofowaa took to the comment section of the post to drop their own words about the video and ongoing internet brawl.