Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, April 15, 2021 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, April 15, 2021 April 15, 2021 9:28 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Husband invokes Antoa Nyamaa deity on wife and family - Obra on Adom TV (14-4-21) Social media users react to Akuapem Poloo’s conviction – Anigyee Kasee – Adom TV News (14-4-21) VAR in Ghana Football: GFA to introduce technology by 2023 – Agokansie – Adom TV News (14-4-21) Containing Rabies: MMDCEs charged to find strategies to vaccinate stray dogs yearly (14-4-21) Setting Priorities Right: We need school buildings not offices for MPs, chief tells gov't (14-4-21) Breman Otabilkrom residents cry for accommodation for school children (14-4-21)