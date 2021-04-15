A photo of the only sister of Kumawood actor and entrepreneur, Kwaku Manu, has popped up on social media.

The photo has come public after she stepped out for a programme in town.

In the photo, Kwaku Manu’s sister is seen with Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix.

The actor’s sister is also seen wearing a green and black turtleneck dress as she stood in front of what looked like a huge house.

READ ALSO:

She spotted a low perm hairstyle as she beamed with smiles for the camera on her first social media appearance.

The photo which was posted by Zionfelix was captioned: “I just had a new wife, the only sister of @kwakumanubob”

Many fans and followers of the blogger took to the comment section to pay compliments to the actor’s pretty sister.