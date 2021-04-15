The Obuasi circuit court has sentenced an 18-year-old senior high school student to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for robbery.

Michael Dakorah, who was a student of the Asare Bediako Senior High School at Obuasi, was said to have, together with an accomplice, attacked and robbed their victim of his motorbike on the road between Kwapia and Aketekyieso in the Adansi North District.

He was, however, arrested by the youth of Aketekyieso when news reached the community about the robbery incident.

Dakorah pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided over by Her Ladyship Ms Joyce Boahen.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Martin Asenso, Obuasi District Police Commander, told the court that on April 8 this year, the convict, a second-year general arts student and his accomplice, who is on the run, hired the services of the commercial motor rider to convey them from Kwapia to Aketekyieso.

On the way, the accomplice intentionally dropped his slippers and the rider stopped to enable him to pick them.

He said the accomplice immediately pulled out a substance and sprayed it on the eyes of the rider and the convict also pulled a knife on the rider and asked him to run or risk death.

DSP Asenso said the victim reported the matter to the people of Aketekyieso and the youth laid an ambush on the outskirts of the town and managed to arrest the convict and sent him to the Obuasi police station.