Two Chinese nationals have been arrested for illegal small scale mining by the Wassa East District Security Council and the Ghana Police Service in the Western Region.

The operation executed along the Pra River is in fulfilment of the President’s directive to end the menace in water bodies in Ghana.

According to reports, the Chinese illegal miners had stationed their machines on the river and have been mining with impunity.

Eight other members of the group – 6 Chinese nationals and 2 Ghanaians – fled the scene on seeing the security personnel.

They two suspects were subsequently arrested and marched to the District Police Command to assist the police in further investigations.

Some illegal mining equipment were also found on-site and seized.

The Police have since mounted a search for the remaining eight who are currently on the run.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor ended a two-day tour to the Western Region with a warning to all MMDAs to ensure the illegal mining menace becomes a thing of the past.

Furthermore, District Chief Executive for Wassa East, Wilson Arthur who led the raid indicated in an interview that his outfit will ensure all illegal miners in the area are nabbed.

In an interview, he added that mining on the river will also not be entertained.

Reports indicate the two Chinese illegal miners who have been arrested will be transported to Accra for prosecution.

The operation which involved the military was conducted at Atiku in the Wassa East District.