Ghanaian actress, Ahuofe Patri, known in private life as Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, has attained a new age.

Ahuofe Patri chalked the milestone age of 30 years on Friday, March 26, 2021.

In celebration of her 30th birthday, Ahuofe Patri has released some beautiful photos on social media.

The revealing photos, which have the actress showing herself off in lingerie and bikini, are seven in number.

READ ALSO:

The first photo has Ahuofe Patri wearing a white spaghetti top over underwear and sipping from a cup while standing in a doorway.

The second photo has the Boys Kasa actress in a similar outfit standing in the open.

The third, fourth, fifth and sixth photos had Ahuofe Patri in different types of outfits. In the seventh photo, she was dressed in a black outfit while holding a glass of drink.

Sharing the photos, Ahuofe Patri wished herself a happy birthday, saying: “A day in the life of a Baby Girl. Happy birthday to me Cheers to life.”