Chelsea Supporters Club of Ghana has honoured winger, Callum Hudson Odoi of Chelsea Football Club.

The award was presented by David Akwasi Amofah President of the Chelsea Supporters Club of Ghana, supported by Executive Members namely, the Tagoe Sisters, Mavis Amanor of Asempa FM, known to many as Firelady, Albert Akoto, Francis Aryetey and Sigismond Sarpong.

The 20-year-old was supported by his brother Bradly Odoi.

The award was a traditional Ghanaian stool with an Adinkra symbol symbolising authority, unity and linkages between Africa and the diaspora.

According to Mr Amofah, stools are symbols of authority, as such Hudson, a proud son of Ghana is a Royal in his own right.

The citation on the stool read: ‘From the Chelsea Supporters Club of Ghana to Callum Hudson Odoi, for being an outstanding player for Chelsea Football Club.

He further expressed the support the Supporters Club has been giving him over the years since his academy days until he was finally called into the first team.

Mr Amofah congratulated Hudson Odoi for making all the Chelsea Supporters of Ghana proud by winning the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and urged Ghanaians to join the club for benefits such as discounts on match tickets and merchandise.

Other awardees of the night included the Tagoe Sisters, who were awarded for their support to Chelsea FC over the years and the Founder and owner of Alisa Hotels Mr Bamfo (Sikkens) for his outstanding support to the Chelsea Supporters Club of Ghana over the years.

The event was moderated by Lexis Bill of Joy FM.