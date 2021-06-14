Ghana Football Association [GFA] president, Kurt Okraku, has said he hopes Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson Odoi plays for the Black Stars.

The 20-year-old who is on holiday in Ghana has dominated the headlines in the local media.

His visit to Ghana’s Presidency has sparked multiple reports that the winger could switch allegiance and play for the Black Stars.

The Champions League winner has already been capped three times for England, but FIFA’s new rules allow players who have not played more than three senior matches for their country before they turn 21 to switch nationality.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, Mr Okraku said he has held conversations with the winger on the possibility of a nationality switch, among other matters beyond the field play.

Hudson Odoi and Kurt Okraku

“I mean I spoke with Callum before he got to Ghana, and we promised to speak again when we meet in Ghana, we have met, we’ve had discussions that centred beyond playing for Ghana, and he has a crazy ambition of helping kids in Ghana and this is what excites me the most,” Okraku said.

READ ALSO

“We are looking forward to working with Odoi and his family and many other players who are interested in representing their country.”

“We have a lot of them like that, we are talking to the technical team and the political authorities in getting them to play for Ghana,” he concluded.

However, President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo urged the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif to ‘explore the possibility of Hudson Odoi switching nationality and representing Ghana at the international level.

“On Monday, 7th June 2021, Ghanaian-born Chelsea footballer, Callum Hudson-Odoi, paid a courtesy call on me at Jubilee House, the seat of our nation’s presidency.

“Amongst others, I urged the Minister for Youth and Sports to explore the possibility of having Callum switch nationality, and play for the Black Stars,” the President said.

Callum Hudson was part of Chelsea team that won the 2020/21 Champions League beating Manchester City in the finals. He has then become the youngest player to win both the Champions League and the Europa League with one club.