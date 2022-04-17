Takoradi-bashed musician, Nautyca, formed part of the tall list of artistes who were billed to perform at the Adom Mega Street Bash that came off at the Mpraeso palace, Kwawu.

Clad in his white attire with his favourite headgear fixated, Nautyca gave off the jam to entertain the big crowd dancing to his tunes.

His performance on a steady pace urged the crowd to anticipate for bigger performances ahead of the mega concert.

He performed his favourite songs such as Yaanom, Social Media, Jeje and Apotor among other many songs that he has to his credit.

Nautyca

Watch Nautyca’s performance below:

