Rapper, Tulenkey’s demeanour proved he did not come to play when he mounted the podium to perform some of his hit songs at Adom Mega Street Bash during the Easter festivities at Kwahu in the Eastern region.

The Adom Park atmosphere charged up when he grabbed the microphone to entertain the crowd with his ‘Child Abuse’ hit song.

Fans went gaga with his unique rap style – making him one of the best entertainers on the night.

Check out the performance below:

