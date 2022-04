Not long after Takoradi-based rapper Nautyca gave off a sterling performance at the Adom Mega Street Bash, the next-rated act to follow up and entice the crowd was singer Yaw Berk.

Yaw Berk performed his popular Independent Lady, A Better Man among other hit songs that got the crowd wavy.

To add icing to the cake, the young musician performed his recently-released record Efa Wuho Ben for the mammoth crowd eager for a show-stopping performance.

Watch Yaw Berk’s performance below:

