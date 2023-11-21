US rapper Snoop Dogg made the surprising announcement in a somber-looking Instagram post, stating that he’d “decided to give up smoke” after “much consideration and conversation with my family” and asking the public to “please respect my privacy at this time.”

In response, fans and fellow rappers like Queen Latifah and T-Pain voiced their earnest support in the comments, while Meek Mill pledged to join Snoop’s “no smoking challenge” for health reasons.

And then there were other musicians like Sean Paul, who reacted, saying he’d keep Snoop’s legacy alive by “blazin’ in your honor 2nite,” per a screenshot captured by Complex.

Except, it now turns out that the Snoop’s announcement — which also reportedly tanked stock prices for the entire weed sector — was just using some careful wording, as revealed in a new commercial for Solo Stove, which produces smokeless fireplaces, pizza ovens, and fire pits.

MORE: