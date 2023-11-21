Social media has become one of the hottest platforms for political campaigns and politicians all over the world in recent times are making good use of it.

The reason is that many potential voters, particularly the youth can easily be reached on social media.

Social media has the numbers and it is cheaper and easier to reach many people at a go from the comfort of the office or home than going on political tours across the country.

It is for these reasons that both the former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are all making good use of the platform.

The two are the front runners from the two main political parties in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

As they are lacing their boots for the Election 2024 campaign proper, former President John Mahama has 1.4 million followers on Facebook.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on his part has 1 million followers.

From their various huge following on Facebook, the two presidential aspirants do not follow a lot of people on Facebook.

Dr Bawumia follows only four of his followers on Facebook – New Patriotic Party, Samira Bawumia, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The NDC’s John Mahama on his part follows only 19 of his followers.

They are Omawumi, Idris Carlos Kameni, UK Prime Minister, The White House, BBC News, The Economist, CNN, The New York Times, John Dumelo, BBC News Africa, Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa, NDC youth 4 JM, UN Youth Envoy, Tony Elumelu, TED, Woezor TV, World Bank, and United Nations.