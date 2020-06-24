Entertainment ‘President’, Sister Sandy Biy3guy, has received some accolades for her exemplary broadcasting.

Her works have caught the eye of West Africa’s All Youth Award scheme dubbed ‘Scream Awards’ which seeks to award distinguished persons in the field.

She was nominated in the category of ‘TV personality of the Year,’ where she has to battle nine other contestants from Ghana and other West African countries.

Her toughest contender is a colleague at the Multimedia Group Limited, Doreen Avio who is also one broadcast personality to behold.

Also, for the same award scheme, Hitz FM’s Naa Adjeley Doku and Joy FM’s King Kady will also battle it out for the On-air Personality of the Year Award (Radio).