Parts of the Greater Accra, Central Region and their surrounding areas have experienced earth tremors on Wednesday night.

The phenomenon which took place at about 10:40 pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020, occurred three times in the space of 10 minutes.

However, a rare video of how the tremor was felt has surfaced online.

It is unclear where the CCTV footage was captured but what is cleare is that it was posted by actress Ama K. Abebrese.

The actress posted the video on her Twitter page, saying the video was a CCTV footage of the earth tremor she received.