The defeated Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpohor, Alex Agyekum, says despite paying double the amount his other contestant allegedly paid to delegates during the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries, he still lost.

Speaking to Kwame Malcolm, host of Radio 360’s flagship morning programme, ‘Yensom’ in Takoradi, Mr Agyekum said some delegates have begun calling him to apologise.

“If it is development(in Mpohor) that delegates stood on to vote, then no one can fault me …delegates will not have any basis…from Mpohor, Dominase, Trebuom, Manso, Adansie line, Mampong, Abotare Yie to Edanwiredukrom I made electricity be extended there in 2014.

“In about 12 communities where there are no lights I have made them erect poles and only left with the cables. It was only one community that was inaccessible, Angu Domeabra; I used my Common Fund to hire a bulldozer to carve a road that tricycles (aboboyaa), taxis, tipper trucks ply; so for development, Kwame, delegates cannot fault me.

“At Dominase, the town used to be flooded, I collaborated with Benso Oil Palm Plantation using an excavator to divert Butre river and you are aware…so for development no one can fault me,” the embittered defeated MP lamented.

“No one can say as at Saturday June 20, the day of elections, the chances of the NPP as against other political parties were low. So if you sum up all these and assess the voting direction of the delegates, then it means they voted for other issues apart from development that they themselves can pinpoint…so if all I have enumerated are the key points that they will use to vote, then no one can find me lacking, reason I’m saying they may have voted for other reasons apart from development.

“Let me, however, say this though it is unofficial, it is glaring that when there is voting, monies exchange hands; and when it comes to that too, the delegates themselves will bear me witness, the motivation I gave them ‘to use to buy water’; what my opponent offered, I offered twice that amount so what could they have used to vote against me?

The incumbent MP polled 100 votes losing to John Saanie his contender who polled 192 in the June 20 primary at Mpohor in the Western region.