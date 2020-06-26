Ghana has recorded 361 new cases of Covid-19, increasing the country’s overall case count to 15,834.

Also, eight more people have died from the disease, resulting in a rise of the death toll to 103.

Ashanti region accounts for four of the deaths, Northern and Eastern have two respectively.

In an update on its Covid-19 web page, the Ghana Health Service indicated that 324 more people have recovered from the disease, taking that tally to 11,755.

Six of the patients are in critical condition, four are on ventilators and 24 in a severe state.

Regional breakdown of the cases show that Greater Accra now has a 9,070 case count, Ashanti follows with 3,161 and Western 1,276.

The rest of the regions are, Central, 799; Eastern, 486; Volta, 331; Upper East, 271; Oti, 108; Northern, 100 and Western North 94.

Bono East follows with 47, Savannah, 38; Upper West, 35; Ahafo, eight; North East, four and Bono four.