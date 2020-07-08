Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has incurred the wrath of the citizenry over a comment he made following the nomination of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to candidate John Mahama.

Mr Mensah-Bonsu downplayed the capabilities of the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast to effectively run Ghana as president in the event that she becomes vice president and her boss Mr Mahama is dead.

According to him, the nomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to candidate Mahama in the impending 2020 elections would not make any impact.

”She speaks good English but is it good enough to satisfy the ticket? Let’s not forget; perish the thought, I’m not wishing that, but let’s assume that John becomes the President and the next day he is no longer, is this woman capable of being described as the President of the Republic? And that has nothing to do with her person. I’m talking about the quality in governance that could affect this country, is she that person? I don’t think so at all,” Mr Kyei- Mensah opined.

But Mr Mensah-Bonsu’s remarks were welcomed with tweets and posts of Ghanaians showing anger and dissatisfaction.

Some of these views were expressed through posts on social media.

Check them out:

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu was not born by a woman. If so he wouldn’t had made such a shallow comments. Wise up please — DanielDeGraphtBinnah (@DeBinnah) July 7, 2020

Ei women…you are defending Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu’s statement that “is this woman capable of being described as President of Ghana”



I’m quite surprised at your defence. https://t.co/kHIQT6Fomr — Che🇬🇭🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@CheEsquire) July 8, 2020

“Let’s assume John becomes the Prez and the next day he’s no longer, is this woman capable of being described as the president of the republic?”



According to Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah, Prof. Naana, a distinguished public servant, is not capable of being the president. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/a0rEeLc02e — MrRockson (@MrRockson) July 8, 2020

That man is a criminal in coat. Don’t waste your time & energy on him. When you see him please ask him why he changed his name 4rm Lawrence Addai to Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu? But for tradition & short sightedness of the some constituent voters he wouldn’t have been an MP. Leave him — Abena Nsia Nyarko 🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@NsiaAvena) July 7, 2020

Just last week, Npp was shouting for us to name our Running Mate. Now we have but because their prophets failed to hint them it’s Prof, they are in shock so now their leadership joined by their MPs and Ministers decide to demean & belittle her reputation. The J&J tkt is Super. pic.twitter.com/LeokE2FLkD — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) July 8, 2020

@abbeyrandy @metrotvgh

Osei Kyei Mensah B is a disgrace to this country. To the institution he represent (Parliament).The political Party he stand for.The Region he represent plus this constituents.

For that attack on the person of Prof NaaNa. The now NDC Running Mate.#GMG — Collins Gammy (@MICTATSI) July 8, 2020

It’s worse when you watch the video. The scorn with which he says it. — 💔 (@Bridget_Otoo) July 8, 2020

“What value is THIS WOMAN going to add to their ticket?”This is a crass and misogynist comment from the majority leader. What value has HE added to Ghana in the first place apart from advocating for a new chamber for the house? This is dumb. pic.twitter.com/eNNRvYFlQc — Charles Azã (@chase_esach) July 7, 2020

Is Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu an effective Majority Leader? — 👷‍♂️Ing. L. I. K. Fosu Jnr.🔺 (@LordaceF) July 8, 2020

“And let’s not forget, perish him that, If John Mahama becomes the president and the next day he is no longer [alive], is this woman capable of being described as the president?” – Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu pic.twitter.com/sNWvUYmuHp — Baba Mohammed 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@Dorsty1R) July 8, 2020

Bcuz someone can speak a language does not have that person is learned or knowledgeable let alone wise. It’s the case of Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah. If not for politics, even shoe shine, they won’t a place in there. https://t.co/IQRmGXRF8U — Project Funding Available (@ElvisKwakuAttah) July 7, 2020