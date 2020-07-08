Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has incurred the wrath of the citizenry over a comment he made following the nomination of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to candidate John Mahama.

Mr Mensah-Bonsu downplayed the capabilities of the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast to effectively run Ghana as president in the event that she becomes vice president and her boss Mr Mahama is dead.

READ ALSO:

According to him, the nomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to candidate Mahama in the impending 2020 elections would not make any impact.

”She speaks good English but is it good enough to satisfy the ticket? Let’s not forget; perish the thought, I’m not wishing that, but let’s assume that John becomes the President and the next day he is no longer, is this woman capable of being described as the President of the Republic? And that has nothing to do with her person. I’m talking about the quality in governance that could affect this country, is she that person? I don’t think so at all,” Mr Kyei- Mensah opined.

But Mr Mensah-Bonsu’s remarks were welcomed with tweets and posts of Ghanaians showing anger and dissatisfaction.

Some of these views were expressed through posts on social media.       

Check them out: