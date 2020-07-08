News just in suggests that Court of Appeal judge, Justice Paul K. Gyaesayor has died.

According to Joy News sources, he passed on Wednesday.

The late Justice was affirmed as Court of Appeal Judges in March 2008, together with eight others by former president John Agyekum Kufuor.

Other judges he was sworn in alongside were Justice Francis G. Korbieh, Justice Emmanuel Kwami Ayebi, Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenugah and Justice Kwasi Nkrumah Aduma Osei.

Others were Justice Irismay Brown, Justice Wisdom Herbert K Addoh, Justice Victor D. Ofoe and Justice Kobena Adoe Acquaye

More soon…