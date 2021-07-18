Gospel musician Michael Oware Sakyi, popularly known as OJ, has opened up on a heartbreak he suffered from Afro-pop sensation, MzVee.

This, according to him, occurred following plans to meet the songstress.

Describing himself as a staunch fan, he said he was eager to meet the singer born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda but his high hopes were dashed when it finally happened.

The May3 s3 mo pen hitmaker explained they met at the birthday celebration of media personality Bola Ray.

Recounting his experience on Hitz FM’s Daybreak hitz, OJ said the reception he had anticipated did not happen.

“MzVee broke my heart. I deliberately went searching for her from OM studios. I liked her so much but MzVee broke my heart the first time I met her.

ALSO READ:

“You know that level of excitement you gather knowing meeting someone you like so much only to be met with less enthusiasm,” he revealed.

However, he noted he wouldn’t fault Mzvee for the way things turned out, adding that she probably did not know who he was.