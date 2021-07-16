Gospel musician, Michael Oware Sakyi, popularly known as OJ, has revealed that he failed mathematics multiple times.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, OJ mentioned that growing up he realised that he had the strength for reading subjects in school while mathematics was a challenge for him.

The ‘Onipa Hia Mmoa’ singer said that his mathematics was so bad that he failed his secondary school examination in mathematics multiple times.

I realised that I was good when it came to writing, but when it came to numbers I am very poor, especially mathematics. During my secondary school exam, I failed mathematics. On my second attempt, I got an ‘F’ again.

According to OJ, he realised he had to polish his strength to help him in his career.

He told Andy Dosty that he began to read more to enhance his gift.

I realised that my strength was what I needed to major in. I decided to read books, get into philosophy as well as get into things that will enhance the sharpness of my gift

OJ has blessed the world with hits like Koso Ara Na Koso, Obi Nya Waye, Etesen and many others since he began his music career.