Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Dr Akwasi Osei, has appealed to the government to donate the allowances refunded by Ghana’s 1st and 2nd Ladies to his outfit for treatment of mental health patients.

His call comes a few days after the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, returned GHC 899,097.84 being allowance she received from the state since 2017, following which the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has also pledged to return hers.

It is on the back of this that Dr Akwasi Osei has suggested that the refunds be donated for the treatment of mental health patients who are often unable to pay for treatment.

“We appeal to the government to donate the money towards the treatment of mental health patients. About 6,000 mental health patients are roaming the streets of Ghana and we need GHC 10,000 to treat each of them,” he said to drum home his proposal.

According to Dr Osei, the Authority lacks funds to cater for the many patients in and out of the hospitals hence his plea.

“The Mental Health Authority has seriously constrained of funds hence this money if donated to us, will help is a lot,” he added.