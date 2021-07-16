The #FixTheCountry demo has finally been scheduled for August 4, 2021, which happens to be the Founders’ Day holiday.

The planned protest was in limbo after the police indicated that it could not provide security due to the COVID-19 pandemic – a development the conveners of ‘FixTheCountry’ described as very disappointing.

However, the organisers, in a statement, said they have finalised processes with the Ghana Police Service.

The protesters are expected to converge at the Obra Spot near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle at 6:30 am with the march to commence at 8:00 am.

They will march through the principal streets of Accra and finally end at Blackstar Square in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols.

“The protest march will go through the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, to Farisco Traffic Lights. We will then take a left towards TUC, then continue on the road leading past Kinbu Senior High School to join the John Evans Atta Mills High Street.

“We will then proceed to Independence Square, where the Crowd will be addressed and subsequently dispersed. Obra spot (Circle) — Farisco Left — TUC — Kinbu Senior High School – Centre for National Culture – to Independence Square,” part of the statement read.

Protesters will be assisted by the Police personnel who will be directing the routes of the event to prevent obstruction of pedestrians or vehicular traffic.

“We expect the crowd to start dispersing around 2:00 pm after they have been addressed at the Independence Square,” the statement urged.

Read the full statement below: