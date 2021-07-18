The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has announced the outbreak of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza disease, also known as Bird Flu, in three regions in the country.

The Ministry in a statement said its Veterinary Services Directorate has detected the Flu in the Greater Accra, Central and Volta Regions.

This the Ministry explained was through effective surveillance and disease control management after an outbreak in neighbouring countries.

“The outbreak of the disease follows the detection of similar cases in neighbouring countries since January 2021.

“Through effective surveillance and disease control management, the Veterinary

Services Directorate has prevented the extension of the disease into Ghana until now,” part of the statement read.

Urging the public to be vigilant, it added measures have been put in place to contain the disease, hence the need for public compliance.

ALSO READ:

“The zoonotic nature of the disease calls for public alert and vigilance to mitigate the possible impact on the poultry industry and public health in general,” it added.

The current outbreak follows cases of the Bird Flu disease that were previously recorded in Ghana in 2007, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Read the full statement below: