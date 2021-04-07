Human cases of Avian Influenza H5N1 also called “Bird flu” has been confirmed in 7 Nigerian states.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu made the announcement on Tuesday, April 6.

The affected states are Kano, Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Niger states.

Ihekweazu also said an official notification about the outbreak had been conveyed to the World Health Organisation (WHO), as required by the International Health Regulations (IHR).

Strains of the influenza virus that primarily infect birds, can also infect humans. This type of flu is most often contracted by contact with sick birds.

It can also be passed from person to person.

Symptoms begin within two to eight days and can seem like the common flu, cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, headache, and shortness of breath may occur.

The disease can carry a high mortality in humans. Some antiviral drugs, if taken within two days of symptoms, may help.