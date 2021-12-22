Five successful years after debuting in the music industry, DopeNation has presented their debut album themed Atta. DopeNation is a Ghanaian musical duo of identical twin brothers, composed of Michael Boafo, popularly known as B2, and Tony Boafo, known as Twist.

Atta is the direct meaning of Twin in local Ghanaian dialect Twi. Atta is a 13 Track body of masterpieces that reflect the journey of the duo, how they started as music producers while still holding on to it, where they are and where they are heading to with such great talents. Atta is a musical story every ear will find worth listening to.

Career Highlights

1. DopeNation has released multiple hit songs including Eish, Naami which features Nigerian superstar Olamide, World hit Zanku, Confam which features Medikal just to mention a few.

2. DopeNation has produced hit songs for multiple artistes around the world.

3. The Twin duo has been recognised in their homeland Ghana and world at large.

4. DopeNation has surpassed 15 million+ streams on all music streaming platforms.