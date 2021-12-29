Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, visited Nigeria for the first time to perform his ‘Second Sermon’ remix with Grammy-award winner Burna Boy during a fully-packed concert.

With the videos making rounds on social media, an excited crowd could be seen cheering on the young Ghanaian star regardless the lyrics to the song.

Most of them sang along verbatim mimicking parts of the song that had the Ghanaian Twi language present and Black was more than energetic as he entertained the crowd to the max.

Blacko 🇬🇭 performed with Burna Boy in Nigeria 🇳🇬

Burna Boy was equally elated to have seen Black Sherif, one of the musicians who has been billed for almost all the major shows in Ghana this yuletide.

The duo then went on to thrill the fans with the Second Sermon remix which is already a banger in both Ghana and Nigeria among other countries.

Blacko asked Ghanaians and Nigerians to maintain a cordial relationship since “we are all one”.