Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Mark-Oliver Kevor is shocked the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu is still at post following his statement on the 24-hour economy proposal.

Dr Kevor has said Mr Yakubu’s comment is a complete insult to women and must be condemned.

The Minister who was seen in a video questioning the feasibility of former President John Mahama’s policy argued it, would deprive farmers of their conjugal duties.

Mr Yakubu later explained that, it was necessary he cautions his people so they are not misled by proponents of the policy.

Reacting to this on Adom TV Badwam show, Dr. Kevor said Mr Yakubu’s comments was out of frustration because the “policy has taken them by surprise”.

To him, such utterances should not taken lightly by government.

“Experts have said the policy [24-hour economy] is doable except for a few propagandists. Someone said the policy will cause infidelity as if our wives don’t work. It was even an insult to women that by now any serious government should asking that regional minister to resign. If public office holders who are paid with taxpayers’ money are thinking this way, you should understand why we are in this mess,” he fumed.

He reiterated Mahama’s commitment to review the free Senior High School (SHS) policy in his first 100 days in government.

“People see Free SHS as a failed project because it has digressed from its intended purpose. We have sacrificed quality education and have allowed everyone to pass through.

The 24-hour economy is not just a campaign promise we have gone ahead to engage all the necessary stakeholders. With this, government will be able undertake quality but free secondary educational system,’ he added.

