The Majority Caucus in Parliament has raised questions about the National Democratic Congress (NDC) pledge to introduce a 24-hour economy in 2024, contending that aspects of this concept are already in place due to the digitalization initiatives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

In a parliamentary debate, Carlos Ahenkorah, the Chairman of the Trade, Industry, and Tourism Committee, argued that Ghanaians can now make payments for electricity and water charges around the clock, thanks to the implementation of digital payment systems.

“We’re already experiencing this 24-hour economy in Ghana due to the intelligence of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Today even in some areas, you have to pay for water and electricity through some digitalized means. Is that not what a 24-hour economy is? You are only trying to find new ways to justify our digital economy, and you’re using 24-hour economy,” he asserted.

John Mahama

The Tema West Member of Parliament also addressed the need for additional taxation and borrowing to offset the costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we went on lockdown and you enjoyed free water and electricity, where were you expecting the government to get the money from? Today we’re asking you to pay and you’re complaining? If you think the government is going to conjure money from somewhere else, no, we are going to pay ourselves,” he added.

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his commitment to implementing his proposed 24-hour economy policy, dismissing criticism from opponents and emphasising its potential to boost employment and revitalise the Ghanaian economy.

During a campaign rally in the Bono East Region, Mr. Mahama emphasised that his vision for a 24-hour economy extends beyond simply extending the operational hours of existing businesses.