The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has said there is nothing wrong with his comments about former President John Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy policy.

Mr Yakubu has said it was necessary he cautions his people so they are not misled by proponents of the policy.

“My position was in response to a statement the Nabdam MP made on the policy. I had to caution my people so they are not swayed away. It was a cautionary message,” he stated.

The Minister who was seen in a video questioning the feasibility of the policy argued it would deprive farmers of their conjugal duties.

“My brothers, when we work in our farms and we are tired, we have to sleep with our wives, we have to be with our wives. In the night, you want us to be farming and then people will come and take our wives away? No! We have to be careful with this 24-hour thing,” he said.

His comment has attracted a lot of backlash, especially from Builsa South MP, Clement Apaak who has described it as deliberate ignorance.

But in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Mr Yakubu maintained it was in order.

“We northerners pay huge bride price, give out cows and other items so we love our wives dearly. So how can we not make love to them? If we are to farm at night, it will only give other men the chance to come and be with our wives,” he insisted.

